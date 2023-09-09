Intact Investment Management Inc. Invests $7.95 Million in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 981,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,952,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Algoma Steel Group Stock Up 0.6 %
ASTL stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $742.81 million, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.
About Algoma Steel Group
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
