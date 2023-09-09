Intact Investment Management Inc. Invests $7.95 Million in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 981,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,952,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group Stock Up 0.6 %

ASTL stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $742.81 million, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $615.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.30 million. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Algoma Steel Group

(Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.