Intact Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $857.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $353.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $875.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $751.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.14.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

