Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 105,860 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 609,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,860 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up about 1.9% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $44,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 2,781.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE NTR opened at $62.87 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average of $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.30). Nutrien had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James upgraded Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on NTR

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.