Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 123,000 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 14.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 732,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 123,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up approximately 1.5% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $36,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $1,083,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 42.9% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.4% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of BNS opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.15. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $57.25.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.23%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.