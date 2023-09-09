Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,578,230 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,261,530 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,578,230 shares during the period. Barrick Gold makes up 1.7% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Barrick Gold worth $41,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,388,423,000 after buying an additional 1,379,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $788,570,000 after buying an additional 5,188,456 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Barrick Gold by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,645,257 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $420,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,419 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Barrick Gold by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,129,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $361,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Barrick Gold by 9.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,846,593 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $293,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,277 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Cormark raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.79.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD opened at $15.78 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.38.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,000.00%.

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

