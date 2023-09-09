Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 425,790 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 425,790 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for about 1.2% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $27,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNQ opened at $64.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.74. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.6744 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNQ. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

