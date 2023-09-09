Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,906,000. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 6,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.7 %

UPS stock opened at $161.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.52 and a 200-day moving average of $179.03.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

