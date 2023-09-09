Intact Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 702,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,395 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $9,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VET. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,945,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,150 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,893,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 945,318 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,989,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,223,000 after purchasing an additional 889,012 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,498,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,531,000. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on VET. StockNews.com began coverage on Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $14.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $26.10.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $350.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.87 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 41.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0749 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

Vermilion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.