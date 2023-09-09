International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.5% during the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in International Business Machines by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 169,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after purchasing an additional 71,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 100,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $147.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.55 billion, a PE ratio of 68.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.