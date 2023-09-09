International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 0.5% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.5% during the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 72.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 169,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after acquiring an additional 71,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 100,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $147.69 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $134.55 billion, a PE ratio of 68.38, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

