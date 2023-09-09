Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Purchased by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 863.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 273.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,377.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 281,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,631. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.14. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $20.31.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.