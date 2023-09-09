Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s 4th Largest Position

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,809,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 695,000 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 3.2% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco QQQ worth $580,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $372.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $372.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.50. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

