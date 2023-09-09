Investec Downgrades Informa (LON:INF) to Hold

Investec cut shares of Informa (LON:INF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Investec currently has GBX 775 ($9.79) price objective on the stock.

INF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 680 ($8.59) to GBX 690 ($8.71) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 720 ($9.09) to GBX 850 ($10.74) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 820 ($10.36) target price on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 805 ($10.17) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 755 ($9.54).

Shares of INF stock opened at GBX 741 ($9.36) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,964.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80. Informa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 500.20 ($6.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 788.40 ($9.96). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 734.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 708.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Informa’s payout ratio is 5,200.00%.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

