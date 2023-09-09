InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.81. InVivo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $7.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.

Get InVivo Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVIV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.