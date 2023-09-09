iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.30.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $96.27 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $161.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.84.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.14. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The company had revenue of $124.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at $85,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 102.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

