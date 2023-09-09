IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IRIDEX from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IRIX

IRIDEX Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. The company has a market cap of $30.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.19.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 12.2% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 3.3% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 391,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.