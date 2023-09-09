iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Position Boosted by Dimension Capital Management LLC

Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,907,000 after buying an additional 3,104,639 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,706,000 after buying an additional 1,858,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 205.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,352,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,286,000 after buying an additional 1,581,671 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.91. 3,582,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,370,277. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.00 and its 200-day moving average is $81.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2058 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

