iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.37. The stock had a trading volume of 17,054,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,232,588. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2886 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

