iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 12.9% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $447.87 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The firm has a market cap of $346.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $449.47 and a 200-day moving average of $426.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

