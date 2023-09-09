iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.2% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $447.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $346.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

