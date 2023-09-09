iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $447.92 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $346.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

