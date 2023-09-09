iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Lifted by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IJH traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.39. 981,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,886. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.45. The company has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.