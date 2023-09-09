iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Shares Bought by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,475,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 51,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

BATS:IBMM opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.0379 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

