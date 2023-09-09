iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stock Holdings Reduced by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of CKW Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.33. 1,110,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,517,580. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.96. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $99.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

