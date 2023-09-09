iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 663.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,364 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $9,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 415.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 235.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth $137,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.59.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.