iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 148,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,381.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 43,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.39. 11,813,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,384,810. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.78. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

