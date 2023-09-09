iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by MAS Advisors LLC

MAS Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after acquiring an additional 345,185,954 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after buying an additional 1,898,342 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,118,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,531,000 after buying an additional 358,820 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $57.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.80.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.