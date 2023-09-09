iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

INDA traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $45.02. 2,517,132 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

