iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Stake Lowered by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,268 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF were worth $11,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 43,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 271,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 99,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 990,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,357,000 after acquiring an additional 247,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $40.00. 457,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,095. The stock has a market cap of $944 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a twelve month low of $35.78 and a twelve month high of $44.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.24.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

