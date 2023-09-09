iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,328 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.96% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $10,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 73.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the first quarter worth $2,551,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 205,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 16,290 shares during the period. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,682,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 694,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,795,000 after buying an additional 189,550 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 252,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,090. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $491.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $20.54.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

