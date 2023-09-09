iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,549,000. Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 44,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,570 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 114,501.8% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 126,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after acquiring an additional 125,952 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 143.9% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 50,037 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 117,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period.

USMV stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,983 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.17. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

