iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of MTUM opened at $145.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.56.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

