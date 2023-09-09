iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.67% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $62,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $234.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $201.72 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.28.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.