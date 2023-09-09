iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) is First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s 10th Largest Position

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lessened its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 1.4% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY opened at $112.25 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.46 and a 200 day moving average of $114.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

