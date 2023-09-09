J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Price Target Raised to GBX 238

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 209 ($2.64) to GBX 238 ($3.01) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

J Sainsbury Company Profile

Shares of JSAIY opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.59. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

