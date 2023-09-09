Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Acquires 28,497 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,497 shares during the period. Goosehead Insurance accounts for about 2.6% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Goosehead Insurance worth $8,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $60.54 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 7,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $467,307.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,882,706.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $379,058.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,202,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 7,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total transaction of $467,307.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,882,706.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,700 shares of company stock worth $10,398,440. 48.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $71.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.86 and its 200-day moving average is $58.26. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $76.36.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $69.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.08 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

