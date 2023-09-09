Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 38,956 iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFLO. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $50.75.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

