Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 186.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 34,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,218,000.

BATS SHYD opened at $21.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

