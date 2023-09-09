Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Invests $230,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $298.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.75 and a twelve month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.21%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

