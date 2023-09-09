Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,383 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,282 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises 2.2% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $7,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HDB opened at $64.36 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.65. The stock has a market cap of $119.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

