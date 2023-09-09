Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Sells 1,014 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC cut its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises about 3.2% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $11,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 364.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,650,000 after purchasing an additional 996,949 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,965,167,000 after purchasing an additional 809,708 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after buying an additional 339,477 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ASML by 2,536.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,339,000 after buying an additional 277,565 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.18.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $627.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $686.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $672.91. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $1.6281 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

