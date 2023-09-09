Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Sells 1,563 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises approximately 4.5% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $15,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $653,884,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 400.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 850.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,515,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $23,136,481.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,286,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,339,962 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,732 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $90.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.81.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

