Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Sells 40,211 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,211 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for about 2.8% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth $30,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.17.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens lowered Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

