Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Sells 77,621 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,621 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 3.1% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $10,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,189,000. Trek Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 114,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,812,000 after acquiring an additional 27,709 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. EQ LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Swmg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

MBB opened at $90.77 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $96.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.85 and a 200-day moving average of $93.30.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

