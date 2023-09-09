Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Sold by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,180 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $162,652,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,354,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,460 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,864,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,223,000 after purchasing an additional 681,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,303,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.11 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.75.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

