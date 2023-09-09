JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE) Stock Price Up 1.9%

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 95,661 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 213,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

JE Cleantech Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Get JE Cleantech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JE Cleantech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JE Cleantech stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.20% of JE Cleantech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About JE Cleantech

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units, as well as equipment parts and components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JE Cleantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JE Cleantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.