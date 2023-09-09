JOE (JOE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $85.18 Million

JOE (JOE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 9th. Over the last week, JOE has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One JOE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a market cap of $85.18 million and $8.31 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JOE Profile

JOE’s genesis date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,436,965 tokens. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JOE is the native token of the decentralized exchange ‘Trader Joe’ on the Avalanche network. It is an ERC-20 based token used to facilitate various functionalities within the platform, such as governance, staking, and farming. Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform built on the Avalanche network, designed to support secure and efficient decentralized applications. JOE tokens have multiple utilities within the Trader Joe ecosystem, including participating in governance, staking in liquidity pools to earn rewards, and yield farming activities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

