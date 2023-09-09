Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) PT Lowered to $179.00 at Raymond James

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $184.00 to $179.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.65.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $160.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $203,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $29,618,000. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the second quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $2,095,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.