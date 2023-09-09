Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.00-$10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.20 billion-$84.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.23 billion.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $160.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $417.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.50. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.65.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 118.1% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

