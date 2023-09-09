JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Free Report) to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 513 ($6.48) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 577 ($7.29).

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.14) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 525 ($6.63) to GBX 640 ($8.08) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to an underweight rating and set a GBX 513 ($6.48) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 509.50 ($6.43).

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

About B&M European Value Retail

LON BME opened at GBX 562.80 ($7.11) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 554.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 518.16. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of GBX 289 ($3.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 592.60 ($7.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,608.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

