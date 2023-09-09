JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Free Report) to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 513 ($6.48) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 577 ($7.29).
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.14) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 525 ($6.63) to GBX 640 ($8.08) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to an underweight rating and set a GBX 513 ($6.48) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 509.50 ($6.43).
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
